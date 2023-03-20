Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Sells 15,093 Shares of BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,093 shares during the quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned about 1.15% of BrainsWay worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BWAY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of BrainsWay by 130.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 162,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 95.2% in the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 7,898 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 108.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 13,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BrainsWay in the second quarter valued at $73,000. 47.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BWAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of BrainsWay from $8.00 to $3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of BrainsWay in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

BWAY stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.99. The company had a trading volume of 28,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,725. BrainsWay Ltd. has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $9.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.04 and a 200-day moving average of $2.64.

Brainsway Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company, which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

