Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

TECK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Teck Resources from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. TD Securities raised their price target on Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Teck Resources from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $56.50.

Shares of TECK opened at $34.31 on Thursday. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of $24.72 and a 1 year high of $46.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.54. The stock has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 7.74%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the first quarter worth $14,136,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 527,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 10.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 4.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. 56.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, production, and sale of natural resources, Its products include steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, industrial products and fertilizers, and other metals. Its project operations are located in Canada, Peru, Chile, and US.

