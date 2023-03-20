Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, SVB Securities upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.72.

Teladoc Health Stock Performance

NYSE TDOC opened at $24.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.43. Teladoc Health has a 52 week low of $21.60 and a 52 week high of $77.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $637.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.71 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 567.53% and a negative return on equity of 4.35%. Equities research analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $98,320.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,351.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Teladoc Health news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $98,320.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,351.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 22,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $571,056.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 603,434 shares in the company, valued at $15,634,974.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,156,505. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teladoc Health

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 879.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,475,319 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $148,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018,300 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth about $34,632,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 313.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,658,323 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,220,000 after buying an additional 1,257,493 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 9,904.2% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,100,167 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,019,000 after buying an additional 1,089,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 46.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,661,711 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,124,000 after buying an additional 528,100 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. It operates through the following segments: Teladoc Health Integrated Care, BetterHelp, and Others. The Teladoc Health Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services.

Featured Articles

