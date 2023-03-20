Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates Outperform Rating for ON (NYSE:ONON)

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.

ONON has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised ON from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Williams Trading downgraded ON from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on ON from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ON from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on ON from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $26.23.

ONON opened at $21.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.11. ON has a 52 week low of $15.44 and a 52 week high of $29.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ON by 847.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 112,896 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of ON by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ON by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 20,675 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ON by 982.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 27,345 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ON by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,720,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,656,000 after acquiring an additional 926,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.27% of the company’s stock.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

