Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates Outperform Rating for ON (NYSE:ONON)

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.
ONON has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised ON from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Williams Trading downgraded ON from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on ON from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ON from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on ON from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $26.23.
ON Stock Down 0.5 %
ONON opened at $21.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.11. ON has a 52 week low of $15.44 and a 52 week high of $29.18.
ON Company Profile
On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.
