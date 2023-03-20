Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Grows Stock Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares during the quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in Invesco were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Invesco by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 63,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 30,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 76,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 28,842 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IVZ traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.68. 758,286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,262,923. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.26 and its 200 day moving average is $17.42. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $23.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44.

Invesco Announces Dividend

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Invesco had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently 50.34%.

Insider Activity at Invesco

In related news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 2,367,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $43,608,926.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,205,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,106,525.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,164,939 shares of company stock worth $76,615,951. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IVZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Invesco from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Invesco from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Invesco in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

