Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Has $33.23 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 854,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223,671 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 11.5% of Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners owned 0.22% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $33,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

SPYV traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $38.99. The company had a trading volume of 343,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,112,822. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.05. The company has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $42.97.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

