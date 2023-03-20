Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Makes New $670,000 Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,569 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of META. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on META shares. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $158.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $160.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Arete Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.94.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total transaction of $39,822.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,006,364.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 68,342 shares of company stock valued at $12,285,012 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded down $0.31 on Monday, reaching $195.30. 6,902,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,420,949. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.42 and its 200-day moving average is $140.06. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $506.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.18.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

