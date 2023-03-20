Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Makes New Investment in loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in loanDepot during the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of loanDepot by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 119,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 56,000 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of loanDepot by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,187,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 361,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of loanDepot by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at loanDepot

In related news, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 48,914 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $84,621.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 544,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,775.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other loanDepot news, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 48,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $84,621.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 544,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,775.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Nicole Carrillo sold 50,000 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total transaction of $80,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 186,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,687.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,212,827 shares of company stock worth $2,469,612. Insiders own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NYSE LDI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.78. 41,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,558. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. loanDepot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $4.47.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LDI shares. Bank of America reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. William Blair lowered shares of loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of loanDepot from $2.25 to $1.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.83.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

