Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Reduces Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners decreased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,279 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $402,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BABA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KGI Securities raised Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.13.

Alibaba Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Shares of BABA traded down $0.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $80.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,618,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,354,023. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.97. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $58.01 and a twelve month high of $125.84. The company has a market cap of $214.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.