Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,829 shares during the quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 95,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,417,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,348,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,618,000 after buying an additional 57,434 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 88,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,887,000 after acquiring an additional 18,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter.

USMV stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,296,954 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.41. The company has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

