Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Takes Position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 7,318 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BOX. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in BOX in the fourth quarter worth $40,887,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 213.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 968,632 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,148,000 after acquiring an additional 659,231 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 28.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,890,365 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,664,000 after acquiring an additional 648,830 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 101.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,219,101 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,647,000 after acquiring an additional 613,586 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 187.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 906,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,334,000 after acquiring an additional 590,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 6,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $179,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,081,660.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 3,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $98,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 120,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,614,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $179,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 136,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,081,660.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,696 shares of company stock valued at $1,779,626. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

BOX traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.72. 157,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,697,057. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 512.20, a P/E/G ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.07. Box, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.31 and a 1-year high of $34.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.08.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BOX shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on BOX from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on BOX from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.20.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

