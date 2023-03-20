Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Trims Holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners cut its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,656 shares during the quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 2,039.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 130.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 21.3% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

QYLD stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.71. 1,014,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,859,024. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.39. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $21.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.69.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Cuts Dividend

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.167 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st.

(Get Rating)

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.