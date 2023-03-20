Tenset (10SET) Price Tops $0.66 on Exchanges

Tenset (10SET) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One Tenset token can now be bought for about $0.66 or 0.00002353 BTC on exchanges. Tenset has a total market capitalization of $114.91 million and approximately $221,434.03 worth of Tenset was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tenset has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Tenset

Tenset is a token. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2021. Tenset’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 175,404,861 tokens. Tenset’s official message board is www.linkedin.com/company/tenset. Tenset’s official Twitter account is @tenset_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tenset’s official website is tenset.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tenset is an Aggressively Deflationary Token with Smart Staking System erc20 protocol.

It’s a new generation etf 2.0 deflationary token with a smart staking system, that bridges cryptocurrencies with the stock market. Tenset adds a 2% transaction fee to every transfer.

Half of the fee is burned creating a deflationary effect and another half is automatically distributed to all token holders. No need to freeze it or hold it any special wallet.”

Tenset Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tenset directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tenset should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tenset using one of the exchanges listed above.

