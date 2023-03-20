Terex (NYSE:TEX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TEX. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Terex from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Terex from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded Terex from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Terex from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Terex from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Terex has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.45.

Terex Stock Performance

Shares of TEX stock opened at $45.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.55. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.67. Terex has a 52 week low of $26.64 and a 52 week high of $60.85.

Terex Increases Dividend

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Terex will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.82%.

Terex declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Terex

In other Terex news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 8,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $534,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,176,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Terex news, VP Amy George sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,777,632. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 8,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $534,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,280 shares in the company, valued at $26,176,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 374,481 shares of company stock valued at $21,446,276. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Terex

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Terex by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Terex during the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Terex by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 115,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Terex during the 4th quarter valued at $4,701,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Terex by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 107,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the period. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. It operates through the Material Processing and Aerial Work Platforms segments. The Materials Processing segment designs, manufactures, services and markets materials processing and equipment, including crushers, washing systems, screens, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and their related components and replacement parts.

