Terra (LUNA) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $346.38 Million

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One Terra coin can now be purchased for about $1.46 or 0.00005208 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra has a total market cap of $346.38 million and $73.83 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Terra has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00009646 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00004504 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001099 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003281 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001572 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

Terra (CRYPTO:LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 236,709,988 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official website is terra.money. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

