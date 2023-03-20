TerraClassicUSD Trading Down 0.2% Over Last Week (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 19th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for $0.0229 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $224.53 million and $12.92 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00062731 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00043785 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000266 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00007520 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00019434 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000796 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003553 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000202 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

USTC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,799,599,626 coins and its circulating supply is 9,797,415,181 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

