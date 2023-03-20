TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Trading Down 5.9% Over Last 7 Days

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 20th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0225 or 0.00000081 BTC on exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $220.65 million and $15.68 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TerraClassicUSD alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00060372 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00041725 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000257 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00007156 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00018347 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000755 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003407 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000195 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,799,587,429 coins and its circulating supply is 9,797,395,506 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TerraClassicUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraClassicUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.