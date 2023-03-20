Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TSLA. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Tesla from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $186.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $221.39.

Tesla Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $180.13 on Thursday. Tesla has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $384.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $175.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $569.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.71, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.06.

Insider Activity

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $1,233,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $7,550,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $723,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,661 shares in the company, valued at $37,955,573. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $1,233,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,550,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,221 shares of company stock worth $8,988,542. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tesla

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth $48,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 224.1% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 200.0% during the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth $27,000. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

