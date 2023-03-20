TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a buy rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of TETRA Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

TETRA Technologies Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of NYSE TTI opened at $2.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $324.22 million, a P/E ratio of 42.01 and a beta of 2.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.92. TETRA Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.49 and a 52-week high of $5.82.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of TETRA Technologies

In related news, EVP Matthew Sanderson purchased 7,500 shares of TETRA Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 484,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,167. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other TETRA Technologies news, EVP Matthew Sanderson acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 484,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,167. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Thomas R. Bates, Jr. acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.42 per share, for a total transaction of $51,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 454,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,569.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 59,750 shares of company stock worth $204,040 over the last quarter. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTI. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in TETRA Technologies during the first quarter worth $31,000. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in TETRA Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in TETRA Technologies during the second quarter worth $43,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in TETRA Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in TETRA Technologies by 578.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 11,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, which engages in the completion of fluids and associated products and services. It operates through the following segments: Completion Fluids and Products, and Water and Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids and Products division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry.

