The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Holdings Raised by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 69.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,076 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,064 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon makes up approximately 1.0% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $5,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 436,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,826,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 24,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 5,703 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth $1,962,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 238.6% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 69,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,686,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.19.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 2.3 %

Bank of New York Mellon stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,529,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,041,818. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $36.22 and a 52-week high of $53.63. The company has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.53 and its 200 day moving average is $45.25.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 51.03%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

