The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on HAIN. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a hold rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho reissued a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.90.

Shares of NASDAQ HAIN traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.14. 81,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 874,100. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.68 and its 200 day moving average is $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.46. The Hain Celestial Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.19 and a fifty-two week high of $35.46.

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $454.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.26 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 23.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 13,987 shares during the period. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. It operates through North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment consists of the United States and Canada. The International segment includes United Kingdom, Ella’s Kitchen UK, and Europe.

