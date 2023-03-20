The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on THG. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $144.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $155.20.

The Hanover Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of THG stock opened at $121.57 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.12. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Hanover Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $119.82 and a twelve month high of $155.55.

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.05). The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 100.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hanover Insurance Group

In other news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.51, for a total transaction of $119,395.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,075 shares in the company, valued at $564,428.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hanover Insurance Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 14.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

