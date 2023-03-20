The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by LaFleur & Godfrey LLC

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lowered its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,832 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MQS Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.2% in the third quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.5% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 20,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1.1% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 29,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KHC. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $9,917,600.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,479,947.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $9,917,600.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,983 shares in the company, valued at $7,479,947.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $148,365.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 266,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,300,453.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $37.65 on Monday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $32.73 and a 12-month high of $44.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $46.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.32.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.77%.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

