The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.88.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Manitowoc from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Manitowoc from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Manitowoc in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Manitowoc from $11.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Manitowoc from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manitowoc

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Manitowoc by 125.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 46,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Manitowoc in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Towle & Co lifted its holdings in Manitowoc by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter. Towle & Co now owns 1,621,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,076,000 after buying an additional 902,423 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Manitowoc by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 8,452 shares during the period. Finally, Front Street Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Manitowoc by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,484,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,253,000 after buying an additional 72,641 shares during the period. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manitowoc Stock Down 6.5 %

Shares of NYSE MTW opened at $16.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.17. Manitowoc has a twelve month low of $7.53 and a twelve month high of $20.20.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $621.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.36 million. Manitowoc had a positive return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 6.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Manitowoc will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

About Manitowoc



The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

