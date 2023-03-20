Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stock Position Trimmed by LaFleur & Godfrey LLC

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lessened its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 2.8% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $16,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 168.1% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,014,472 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,094,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,989 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 394.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,110,504 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $563,237,000 after acquiring an additional 886,075 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $433,169,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,946,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,166,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,314,735,000 after acquiring an additional 406,844 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TMO shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $693.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $661.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $613.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $647.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of TMO opened at $546.97 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $565.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $544.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $210.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $475.77 and a fifty-two week high of $618.35.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $0.21. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 7.94%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total transaction of $584,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,579.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.96, for a total transaction of $915,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,614,111.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total transaction of $584,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,579.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $16,966,971 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Featured Articles

