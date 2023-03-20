Threshold Trading 17.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (T)

Threshold (T) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded 17.7% higher against the US dollar. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $412.24 million and $41.25 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Threshold token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0412 or 0.00000151 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00008675 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00025950 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00032674 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00019786 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003605 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.19 or 0.00201951 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000129 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,343.70 or 1.00058320 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002345 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,723,757,953.179718 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.04239869 USD and is down -4.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $39,313,497.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

