TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $88.80

TI Fluid Systems plc (LON:TIFS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 88.80 ($1.08) and last traded at GBX 92.70 ($1.13), with a volume of 731549 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 93.60 ($1.14).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TIFS shares. Numis Securities reissued a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.28) target price on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.07) price objective on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research report on Friday.

TI Fluid Systems Stock Down 1.0 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 119.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 127.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £482.29 million, a P/E ratio of 9,320.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.18.

TI Fluid Systems Increases Dividend

TI Fluid Systems Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share. This is an increase from TI Fluid Systems’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. TI Fluid Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20,000.00%.

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and sells fluid storage, carrying, and delivery systems primarily for the light-duty automotive market worldwide. It operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems (FCS) and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDS). The FCS segment offers brake and fuel lines and bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines, and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

