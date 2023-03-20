Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Trading 5.5% Higher

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.77 and last traded at $10.72. 179,216 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 526,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Titan International in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Titan International Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $672.71 million, a P/E ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.34.

Insider Activity at Titan International

Institutional Trading of Titan International

In other Titan International news, Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $1,527,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 792,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,108,621.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Titan International news, General Counsel Michael G. Troyanovich sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $604,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 113,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,153.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $1,527,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 792,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,108,621.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 340,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,219,000. 19.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Titan International by 5,040.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Titan International by 65.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Titan International by 1,753.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,821 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Titan International in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

