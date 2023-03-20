Titleist Asset Management LTD. Acquires 498 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Titleist Asset Management LTD. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 498 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,232,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $569,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $5.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $242.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 442,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,377. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.69. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $277.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

