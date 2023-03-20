Titleist Asset Management LTD. Boosts Stock Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Titleist Asset Management LTD. raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 270.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,116 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF makes up about 1.0% of Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $4,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 25,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 9,833 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,233,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 18,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the period.

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.62. 7,796,778 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,016,213. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.48. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $29.43 and a one year high of $72.00.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

