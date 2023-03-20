Titleist Asset Management LTD. Buys 7,855 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Titleist Asset Management LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 169,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,855 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,931,000 after purchasing an additional 28,563,749 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 125.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,204,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,812,000 after purchasing an additional 15,689,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 28,558.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 13,265,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,849,000 after purchasing an additional 13,219,247 shares during the period. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,472,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,464,000. Institutional investors own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research cut Palantir Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. DA Davidson started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.64.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PLTR traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.01. 9,008,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,975,977. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $14.86. The firm has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of -41.47, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 2.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.64.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $508.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $44,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 213,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,235.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $44,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 213,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,235.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 19,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total transaction of $161,600.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 228,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,444.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,562 shares of company stock worth $1,842,051 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.