Titleist Asset Management LTD. Decreases Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Titleist Asset Management LTD. cut its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,536 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 200 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,305 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,282,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NFLX traded up $3.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $307.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,907,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,742,193. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $396.50. The stock has a market cap of $136.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $334.97 and its 200-day moving average is $293.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $225.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen set a $405.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $343.13.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

