Titleist Asset Management LTD. Has $1.63 Million Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Titleist Asset Management LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $492,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $331,000. Gill Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,003,000 after buying an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,723,000 after buying an additional 10,728 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,421.0% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period.

Shares of VUG traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $238.05. The stock had a trading volume of 248,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,855. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $296.44.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

