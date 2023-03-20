Titleist Asset Management LTD. Has $1.83 Million Stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

Titleist Asset Management LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,391 shares during the quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. owned about 0.17% of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dentgroup LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 16,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $959,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares during the period. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $747,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $278,000.

Get Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of EELV stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.58. The stock had a trading volume of 49,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,094. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.71. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $20.52 and a one year high of $26.20.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.