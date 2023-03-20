Titleist Asset Management LTD. Increases Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Titleist Asset Management LTD. increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,178.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 188,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,652,000 after purchasing an additional 173,368 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Sharper & Granite LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $7,204,000. City State Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,295,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

VHT traded up $2.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $234.33. 43,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,135. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $241.56 and a 200 day moving average of $240.82. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $217.12 and a 12-month high of $265.79.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

