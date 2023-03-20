Titleist Asset Management LTD. Invests $1.20 Million in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after buying an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $729,000.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWY stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $132.99. The stock had a trading volume of 67,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,507. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.76. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $114.66 and a 1-year high of $163.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.06.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.