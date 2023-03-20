Titleist Asset Management LTD. Purchases 51,565 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Titleist Asset Management LTD. raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 205.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 76,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,565 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 5,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 42,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 62.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 19,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,174,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,342,598. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.52 and a fifty-two week high of $41.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.57. The company has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.72.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.