TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on TJX. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on TJX Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $76.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $86.07.

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $74.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.45. TJX Companies has a 12-month low of $53.69 and a 12-month high of $83.13. The company has a market capitalization of $86.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,731,283 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,636,227,000 after purchasing an additional 969,555 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,499,316 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,826,418,000 after buying an additional 211,382 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 22.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,148,799 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,795,510,000 after buying an additional 5,804,572 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,118,935,000 after buying an additional 12,468,119 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,682,355 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,643,008,000 after buying an additional 411,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

