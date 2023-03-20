TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BLD. KeyCorp upped their target price on TopBuild from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded TopBuild from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $201.00 to $227.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $214.00.

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $189.53 on Thursday. TopBuild has a 1 year low of $140.66 and a 1 year high of $232.92. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $195.47 and its 200 day moving average is $173.86.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.38. TopBuild had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. TopBuild’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TopBuild will post 15.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLD. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 462.1% in the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 1,204,908 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $201,412,000 after purchasing an additional 990,537 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 230.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 864,237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,244,000 after purchasing an additional 602,416 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 913,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,778,000 after purchasing an additional 526,053 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,298,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 350.6% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 409,476 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,079,000 after purchasing an additional 318,593 shares in the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S.

