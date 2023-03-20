Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TDGet Rating) (TSE:TD) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TD. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$95.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$106.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $100.57.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 0.6 %

TD stock opened at $57.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.09 and its 200 day moving average is $65.15. The stock has a market cap of $104.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.90. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $56.36 and a 1-year high of $82.64.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.721 dividend. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.71%.

Institutional Trading of Toronto-Dominion Bank

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 75.1% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

