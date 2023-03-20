Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TD. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$95.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$106.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $100.57.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 0.6 %

TD stock opened at $57.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.09 and its 200 day moving average is $65.15. The stock has a market cap of $104.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.90. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $56.36 and a 1-year high of $82.64.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Toronto-Dominion Bank

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.721 dividend. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 75.1% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.