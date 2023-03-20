Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Buys 213 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,832 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth about $40,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 21.0% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 121 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. TheStreet lowered Costco Wholesale from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $550.16.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $486.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $492.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $491.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.45%.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,972.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,992,156 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

