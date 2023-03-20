Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Decreases Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO reduced its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 99.9% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 870,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,274,000 after buying an additional 434,799 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 57.6% in the third quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,186,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,827,000 after purchasing an additional 433,479 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 507.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 451,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,049,000 after purchasing an additional 376,859 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the third quarter worth $64,747,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 6.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,282,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,755,000 after purchasing an additional 338,463 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Chubb from $236.00 to $229.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.92.

Insider Activity

Chubb Trading Down 2.6 %

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,726,115.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB opened at $186.80 on Monday. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $173.78 and a twelve month high of $231.37. The company has a market cap of $77.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.45.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.22 by ($0.17). Chubb had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.81 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 17.4 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.52%.

Chubb Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Further Reading

