Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Has $2.17 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lowered its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,460 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 16.3% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 307 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,427 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% in the third quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.5% in the second quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,598 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UNP. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $243.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.60.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $189.21 on Monday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.70 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $204.40 and a 200-day moving average of $206.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

