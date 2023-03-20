Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Raises Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,582 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Pioneer Natural Resources makes up 1.5% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $232.00 to $193.00 in a report on Friday. Tudor Pickering raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $261.00 to $247.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.68.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:PXD opened at $182.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $218.31 and its 200 day moving average is $232.07. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $177.26 and a fifty-two week high of $288.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 33.15% and a net margin of 32.29%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $5.58 dividend. This represents a $22.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.17%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.