Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Reduces Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO decreased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rain Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 38.2% during the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.0% during the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.5% during the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 4.2% during the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 5.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Price Performance

SPGI stock opened at $334.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $279.32 and a 12-month high of $423.55. The company has a market cap of $107.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $356.28 and a 200-day moving average of $341.28.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. S&P Global had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 29.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $434.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total transaction of $2,703,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,977,384.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, EVP Sally Moore sold 3,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.30, for a total value of $1,285,182.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,820,706.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total value of $2,703,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,977,384.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,749 shares of company stock worth $4,266,185 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

