Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Sells 461 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lowered its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,633 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FANG. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 802.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 302,356 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $41,356,000 after purchasing an additional 268,839 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 447,618 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $61,225,000 after purchasing an additional 47,356 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,283 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $275,563.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,235,406.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

FANG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Diamondback Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $166.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $181.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $214.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.45.

FANG opened at $123.14 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.75 and a 200 day moving average of $141.41. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.71 and a 52-week high of $168.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.03.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.09. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 45.48%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 22.08 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $2.95 dividend. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 12.99%.

About Diamondback Energy

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.