Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Takes $237,000 Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO acquired a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 35,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.2 %

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total transaction of $5,700,203.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,404.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,616.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total value of $5,700,203.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,404.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,984 shares of company stock worth $22,519,893. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CAT opened at $215.48 on Monday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $266.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.54.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

