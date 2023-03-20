Traxx Hits 24 Hour Volume of $410,059.71 (TRAXX)

Traxx (TRAXX) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Over the last week, Traxx has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Traxx has a market capitalization of $1.32 million and $410,059.71 worth of Traxx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Traxx token can now be bought for approximately $0.0295 or 0.00000105 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Traxx Profile

Traxx’s genesis date was March 21st, 2022. Traxx’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,845,574 tokens. The official website for Traxx is tokentraxx.com. Traxx’s official Twitter account is @tokentraxx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Traxx

According to CryptoCompare, “TOKENTRAXX® is the trading name of Token Traxx Music Limited which is registered in the United Kingdom and has its registered office at Suite 6, Floor 2 Congress House, 14 Lyon Road, Harrow, England, HA1 2EN. The Token||Traxx Marketplace is an on-chain facility built by musicians for the music community which will enable users and musicians to Create, Curate and Collect the hottest tracks.The utility available on the Traxx Platform will evolve and be accessible by use of the TRAXX Token.”

