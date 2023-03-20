TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

TBI opened at $16.82 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.74. TrueBlue has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $30.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.03 million, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.46.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. TrueBlue had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $557.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in TrueBlue in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 181.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.

