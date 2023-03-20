Trust Wallet Token Price Hits $1.25 on Top Exchanges (TWT)

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. Trust Wallet Token has a market cap of $519.68 million and approximately $27.70 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Trust Wallet Token has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. One Trust Wallet Token token can now be purchased for approximately $1.25 or 0.00004418 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $342.44 or 0.01209017 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000106 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 89.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00009911 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $424.70 or 0.01499431 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00021467 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token Token Profile

Trust Wallet Token is a token. Its genesis date was February 29th, 2020. Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 999,668,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 416,649,900 tokens. The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Trust Wallet Token’s official message board is trustwallet.com/blog. Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @trustwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Trust Wallet Token’s official website is trustwallet.com.

Trust Wallet Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trust Wallet is an iOS (Open Source) and Android (Closed Source) wallet for Ethereum and other Ethereum-based tokens. The Trust Wallet keeps your private keys stored locally and features an open-source and audited code. It also features a decentralized exchange provided by the Kyber Network (Q2 2018). On the 8th of February, Trust wallet team decided to move the Trust Wallet app for Android into closed source development due to security reasons. It supports 14 crypto-currencies, to see the full list click [here](https://trustwallet.com/assets).Trust Wallet was acquired by Binance in July 2018, and it will natively support Binance DEX and Binance Chain in Q1 2019, it also supports ETC/POA DApps and will soon add support for Tron DApps.Trust Wallet Token is the native token from Trust Wallet.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trust Wallet Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trust Wallet Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trust Wallet Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

